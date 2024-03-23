Top AEW star's contract expiring later this year - Reports

Over the years, AEW has added many wrestling veterans to its roster. Recently, Matt Hardy revealed his contract with Jacksonville-based company is expiring soon, and he is currently negotiating a new deal. Now, a new report suggests that another legend's contract is about to end.

Dustin Rhodes signed with AEW in 2019 and had a decent run with the company for the last couple of years. The former Golddust last competed in February in a tag team match.

During a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp talked about Dustin Rhodes' contract with the Jacksonville-based company. Sapp noted that The Natural's current deal is up this year, and there's no update about whether he is in talks with the company to extend the contract.

"Dustin Rhodes' contract is up in the fall," Sean Ross Sapp said.

It remains to be seen if Dustin Rhodes and Tony Khan can work out a future that sees Rhodes back in an AEW ring.

Fans have hinted at AEW's Dustin Rhodes returning to WWE to help brother Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes, who is Dustin Rhodes' brother, is in an incredible feud in WWE, which has enough real-life instances and in-ring drama to make it highly watchable.

The American Nightmare will face Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Rhodes will also main event Night One of The Show of Shows, as he is set to face The Rock and Reigns, alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

There has been a murmur among fans about whether The Natural could return to WWE to help Cody Rhodes in the match. Dustin also took shots at The Great One recently which added to the stipulations. After all, Roman Reigns has his family members, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock, at his disposal.

Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes have both had previous stints in WWE, and the two were even a tag team, Goldust and Stardust, back in 2014. The Rhodes have a deep connection with Stamford-based company, as their father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, was part of Titanland in the late 80s. The American Dream was also a big part of training upcoming stars in NXT.

