Will Cody Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 40? Exploring recent report

Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. As the rematch of last year's main event draws closer, fans are hoping for a different outcome this time, as many believe it is now time for Cody to win the belt and finish his story.

While many feel that this may happen, a recent report from Xero has cast some doubt on that potential finish, as they reported that there "will be 3 new champions crowned at 'Mania."

As of this writing, seven title matches have been confirmed for The Show of Shows this April, and with many of those contests also having a high probability of titles changing hands, the odds of Cody taking the title off Roman may have just slimmed ever so slightly.

Cody Rhodes on finishing the story at WrestleMania 40

Since his return to WWE in 2022, The American Nightmare has made it very clear that his goal is to win the world title in honor of his late great-father, Dusty Rhodes.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes was asked if WrestleMania 40 was the perfect occasion for him to complete his story.

"I don’t think I have a definitive answer, but I will tell you, I think it does! The reason being, if last year, the match had gone differently. If last year Roman had just beaten me one-two-three, right in the middle, I just crumbled under the lights and I wasn’t on his level, that’s a different story! The way the match unfolded and the year I have, it feels like it has to be at Wrestlemania," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody will have his hands full at WrestleMania XL. Before his much-anticipated Universal Title clash against The Tribal Chief, The American Nightmare will join forces with Seth Rollins to lock horns with The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of the showpiece event.

The result will have a direct effect on the Universal Championship clash between Cody and Roman. If Rhodes fails to win the tag-team affair, the title match against Reigns would be held under ''Bloodline rules.'' Will the talented rise against the odds at The Showcase of the Immortals? Only time will tell!

