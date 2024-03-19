Dustin Rhodes goes off on Dwayne Johnson ahead of WrestleMania 40: “F**K The Rock”

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes recently went off on The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40 and said, ‘F**K The Rock.’ The Great One has been embroiled in a very personal rivalry with Dustin’s brother Cody Rhodes.

In a video posted by a user named Ryan Belfort, a very serious looking Dustin Rhodes is seen holding a pair of tag titles. He then asks the camera to zoom in a little bit before uttering the expletive at The Great One.

Dustin said:

“Zoom in here just a little bit. F**k The Rock.”

Expand Tweet

You can see the tweet here.

Dustin has been hyping up the match between his brother and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. That has set some tongues wagging in the hopes that he will somehow show up in Philadelphia to help out Cody.

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes says he is underappreciated in emotional post

Former WWE and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes penned an emotional message to his fans. He took to Twitter to post a lengthy statement on how he is underappreciated yet loves his fans.

“A lot of people say I'm underrated... I disagree. I am however, under appreciated. Look, my body of work is fantastic and I will never b*tch about anything that I have or have not accomplished. Great career, great worker, great entertainer.....end of story. I love my fans as they have been beside me since day one. Try not to look at the past or the future, try and live in the moment and appreciate all that you have. I am rich with passion. ❤️yall.”

Dustin who was known as Goldust during his time in WWE had some memorable moments and is a household name in wrestling. He has been wrestling for over 30 years and is one of the biggest legends in the industry.