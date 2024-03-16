WWE legend says he is "underappreciated"

A former WWE legend recently revealed that he feels he is underappreciated.

Dustin Rhodes has carved his legacy in wrestling for his past work in WCW and WWE before eventually joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019 alongside his brother Cody Rhodes. The erstwhile Goldust has made his mark in the promotion with one captivating performance after another.

Despite the number of years he has put into the business, Rhodes is still capable of keeping up with upcoming generations of wrestlers. The 54-year-old veteran is considered by many fans to be an underrated performer.

The former Goldust seems to have his own take on the matter, however. Taking to X/Twitter, Rhodes reflected on his career and voiced his appreciation for his supporters.

"A lot of people say I'm underrated... I disagree. I am however, under appreciated [sic]. Look, my body of work is fantastic and I will never bi*ch about anything that I have or have not accomplished. Great career, great worker, great entertainer..... end of story. I love my fans as they have been beside me since day one. Try not to look at the past or the future, try and live in the moment and appreciate all that you have. I am rich with passion. [heart emoji] yall," wrote Dustin.

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes feels he may be unable to keep up with Will Ospreay

All Elite Wrestling has undergone several major changes following the historic 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. The Tony Khan-led promotion has continued to expand its roster with new world-class additions, including Kazuchika Okada and, more recently, Mercedes Mone.

Another former NJPW star who officially committed himself to the All Elite brand in November last year is Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin has declared his intention to compete against the best in the locker room, having already beaten stars such as Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Despite his vast experience, former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes believes that he cannot keep up with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. A user on X/Twitter posted a tweet in February that they would like to see the two men square off. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion replied to the tweet, praising Ospreay as an incredible talent.

Dustin Rhodes was last seen in action on the February 16, 2024, episode of Rampage, where he teamed up with The Von Erichs to defeat the trio of Hitt, Romero Cruise, and Shimbashi.

