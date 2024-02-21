"Not sure I could keep up," says Dustin Rhodes on potential match with major AEW star

Dustin Rhodes has been in the news for a while now, as many fans want him to return to WWE to side with his brother, Cody Rhodes, in the latter's feud with the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline. While The Natural may not be able to join The American Nightmare, he recently addressed the possibility of facing a top AEW star.

The name in question is Will Ospreay. He recently signed a full-time deal with AEW after a stellar stint in NJPW. The Aerial Assassin has competed in the Tony Khan-led company many times, but his first match as a contracted talent will take place at Revolution 2024 against Konosuke Takeshita.

A fan on Twitter recently expressed his desire to see Dustin Rhodes face Will Ospreay in AEW:

"Need to see Dustin and Ospreay."

In response to the post, Dustin praised Ospreay and said he was unsure whether he could keep up with the star's pace:

"Not sure I could keep up. I would have to slow his pace a bit. He's incredible. Absolutely incredible," he replied.

Dustin has been integral to AEW's success for years. He has faced several top names during his tenure, including CM Punk and Swerve Strickland. It will be interesting to see if he will ever share the ring with Ospreay.

Dustin Rhodes has reportedly re-signed with AEW

Dustin Rhodes signed with AEW in 2019. The Natural's brother, Cody Rhodes, was also a part of the company before joining WWE in 2022.

The American Nightmare is seemingly outnumbered in his heated feud against The Bloodline. Many wonder if the legend will return to his old stomping grounds to support his brother. However, that is unlikely since Dustin has reportedly signed a contract extension with the Tony Khan-led company.

Cody and The Natural worked together in WWE, capturing the Tag Team Championship. Dustin performed in the Stamford-based promotion under the Goldust moniker before his exit in March 2019.

What do you think about Dustin Rhodes' AEW tenure? Tell us in the comments section below.

