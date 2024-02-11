15-time champion to return after 5 years and help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock? Potential explored 

Cody Rhodes may not be alone in his feud against Roman Reigns and The Rock as a 15-time champion could return after nearly five years to join forces with him.

The superstar in question is none other than The American Nightmare's half-brother, Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust). As fans may know, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for The Show of Shows at the WrestleMania Kickoff media event.

While The Tribal Chief has the entire Bloodline and The Rock, who shockingly turned heel at the press event, on his side, Rhodes is currently alone in his battle against the Samoans. However, that could change if Dusin Rhodes returns to WWE after nearly five years.

The former Tag Team Champion had a decent run in WWE before his exit in April 2019. Dustin is currently a part of the AEW roster; however, fans have been urging him to return to the Stamford-based promotion for quite a while now.

While Goldust reuniting with Cody in his fight against The Rock and Roman Reigns is a lucrative idea, it seems highly unlikely at this point in time, given the 15-time champion signed a contract extension with AEW last year. This may not allow Dustin to reunite with his brother in WWE, at least for a while.

Dustin Rhodes feels Cody Rhodes can finish his story this year

AEW star and Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes, believes that The American Nightmare could realize his dream of winning a WWE World Title this year.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the veteran said that he is hoping that his brother finishes his story in 2024:

"He has a story that he's had in his mind that he has to finish. We've all heard it every single week. I finish the story and I tell him that all the time and I hope he does. I think he's probably slated for it this year. I'm at least I'm hoping. He doesn't know yet, so. We’re just kind of playing it by ear," he said.

Will Cody Rhodes be able to usurp Roman Reigns and fulfill his dream at The Showcase of Immortals this year? Only time will tell.

Do you want Dustin Rhodes to return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.