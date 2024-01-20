Dustin Rhodes makes exciting comments on Cody Rhodes 'finishing the story' in WWE: "I think he's probably slated for it this year"

Dustin Rhodes recently made some exciting comments about his brother Cody Rhodes "finishing the story."

Last year, Cody was very close to finishing his story at WrestleMania 39. He almost beat Roman Reigns and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, Reigns’ dirty tactics rendered all his efforts useless. According to the rumor mill, The American Nightmare is again slated to finish his story this year.

Speaking on the topic, his brother Dustin Rhodes spilled some exhilarating details in an interview with Denise Salcedo. He stated that this year, his brother may complete his American Dream and be the first one in the Rhodes family to bring a World Championship home.

“He has a story that he's had in his mind that he has to finish. We've all heard it every single week. I finish the story and I tell him that all the time and I hope he does. I think he's probably slated for it this year. I'm at least I'm hoping. He doesn't know yet, so. We’re just kind of playing it by ear," Dustin Rhodes said.

Dustin Rhodes added that his brother, Cody, has been working pretty hard to reach his goal. Therefore, he is praying that he gets to relish the fruits of his success this year.

“He's working hard. He's trying his hardest to be the face of that company [WWE], and it would be nice to get a payoff with the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off. It's pretty cool. So I'm behind him 110%. [I’m] very happy for him. I love him to death and he's earned it. He deserves it. Deserving has nothing to do with things. But I really do believe he deserves it but more so has earned it.” [From 22:45 to 23:37]

Check out the entire video below:

Dustin Rhodes has no interest in being a booker

During the same interview, Dustin Rhodes slightly touched upon the subject of being a booker. He stated that he could never become one, as he was only interested in being a pro wrestler.

“He's a great businessman. He's got a good mind for creating, kind of like my dad did. I'm the worker of the family. Dad was the creator and I think Cody has a little bit of both. So it's incredible. I'm not the creator type. I can't be a booker. That's not me. I won't do that. That'll just tear my soul apart.” [From 23:38 to 24:00 ]

Expand Tweet

Throughout his illustrious career, Dustin Rhodes only focused on being a pro wrestler. But The Natural believes that just like his dad, the late WWE legend and Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, his brother, Cody, has a knack for being a booker and could make a fabulous career out of it, besides wrestling.

Do you think that Cody Rhodes will finish his story this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.