[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking reaction to losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WWE shared a picture of Cody Rhodes mere seconds after he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

The American Nightmare gave everything he had in his attempt to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 tonight.

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes following a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa. The WWE Universe couldn't believe what had just happened. Rhodes himself simply sat in the middle of the ring in disbelief, as can be seen in the picture that WWE shared:

Judging by the responses to WWE's tweet, fans were not thrilled with Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is now very close to completing a whopping 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He will quite possibly surpass Pedro Morales' record of 1027 days as the top champion in WWE.

As for Cody, many fans believed that this was his night. One wonders what WWE has in store for him now that he's failed to defeat The Tribal Chief.

