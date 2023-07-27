3-time WWE Tag Team Champion has reportedly signed an AEW contract extension

A former WWE Tag Team Champion is with AEW for the long haul, according to the latest reports.

The former champion in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes. At 54 years of age, Dustin has been around the world over the course of his pro-wrestling career. Apart from wrestling in WWE, he has also been a part of TNA and WCW. However, a major part of him being recognizable is arguably his time as Goldust in the Stamford-based promotion.

Joining the All Elite scene, his first match was against his brother Cody Rhodes at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. The bout was hailed an instant classic, even receiving a 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer. However, Dustin's match frequency has decreased over the years, with him talking about his retirement in the near future.

A recent report from Fightful Select, however, has claimed that his AEW contract is not due to expire anytime soon. A further modification to the report also stated that he had signed a contract extension, which was apparently confirmed by Dustin Rhodes himself.

Given the circumstances, it seems that The Natural has no plans to return to WWE anytime soon. It remains to be seen what is next for him in AEW.

