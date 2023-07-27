Massive update on AEW star's contract status, rumors of WWE return squashed? - Reports

A major AEW name will not be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon to join WWE, according to the latest reports.

While Dustin Rhodes had previously stated that he could hang up his boots soon, it may not be the case. He has also been quite limited in the ring over the past few months, only having a select few matches. While the Natural is still quite fit, age has clearly taken a toll.

Speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast in 2022, Dustin Rhodes stated that he could retire from the in-ring competition within a year.

"I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I'm gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man's game, as everyone finds out," said Dustin.

However, a recent report from Fightful Select has claimed that his contract has plenty of time left. Sources have apparently stated that his deal will run till at least September 2024. This rules out rumors of him returning to WWE to join his brother, Cody Rhodes, at least for the foreseeable future.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Dustin in AEW and whether he will ever be seen in WWE again.

