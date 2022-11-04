AEW locker room reportedly held an "inquisition" over CM Punk potentially blackballing a popular star in the company

Following his surprise return on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite to answer Chris Jericho's ROH title open challenge, new reports have emerged regarding the backstage reaction to Colt Cabana being back.

Outside of appearances during AEW Fight Forever's spot at Gamescom 2022, Cabana has not been seen in an All-Elite ring since March this year. It was speculated that he had been internally transferred to the Ring of Honor roster, as the former WWE star appeared on Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor. The prevailing thought was that this had resulted from personal issues with his former friend, CM Punk.

Fightful Select has reported that the talents they have spoken to are all in support of Colt Cabana's return.

There was also said to be a 'natural inquisition' into whether or not his return confirmed rumors that Punk had been the driving force behind him swapping promotions. For what it's worth, these are allegations that Punk has been adamant about denying.

Cabana challenged for Chris Jericho's ROH title after Le Champion called on any former Ring of Honor titleholder to battle him in an open challenge. He was unsuccessful in his challenge, but well and truly had the fans' support as he was showered with 'Welcome Back' chants.

CM Punk is reportedly negotiating his AEW departure

Punk has not been seen in the company since he launched a verbal tirade against Cabana, the Elite, and Hangman Page following his title win at All Out. There has been no official word on the situation, but reports have emerged following that he and the Elite were involved in an altercation.

Somewhat confirmed by the promotion was the altercation as the Dynamite following saw Tony Khan announce that he had stripped Punk and the Elite of their titles. Recently, The Elite have been teased during the last two episodes of Dynamite, seemingly set to return to the company imminently.

On the other hand, Punk has been reported as having negotiations with AEW surrounding an early exit. The main stumbling block is said to be the proposed inclusion of a non-compete clause, which has led some to believe a WWE return could be possible.

What did you make of Colt Cabana's appearance? Let us know in the comments section below.

