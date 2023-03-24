Create

AEW made some creative pitches for Brian Cage amidst rumored WWE interest - Reports

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Mar 24, 2023 08:09 IST
Brian Cage is a former FTW Champion
AEW has reportedly made some creative pitches for wrestler Brian Cage, despite rumors of interest from WWE. Cage, who currently holds the ROH Trios Championship with his stable the Embassy, is set to become a free agent at the end of the month.

The rumored interest from WWE adds an interesting twist to Cage's contract situation. While it's unclear what the company's plans for him might be, it's clear that AEW sees value in him and is making an effort to keep him on their roster.

According to a report from Fightful Select, word backstage at a recent Dynamite show was that creative ideas were being discussed for Brian Cage and his stable. While the wrestler is yet to re-sign with AEW, these creative discussions suggest that the company is interested in retaining him as a key talent.

Brian Cage💥 AEW#prowrestling #wrestling #AEW https://t.co/aN5xfWFUmy

As the wrestling world continues to evolve, it's clear that Tony Khan is committed to building a strong, competitive roster. Whether Cage stays with AEW or moves to WWE remains to be seen, but fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his next moves.

Brian Cage teased a rematch with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

AEW wrestler Brian Cage has teased a potential WrestleMania 39 rematch against Bobby Lashley, which has sparked rumors in the wrestling world. Bray Wyatt, who had a high-profile feud with Lashley, has been absent from WWE TV, making his WrestleMania status uncertain.

The Machine tweeted about a "forbidden door," which could be a reference to cross-promotional matches between AEW and other promotions.

Check out his tweet below:

If there was a forbidden door like never before, lashley vs Cage ||| at WrestleMania would be it.

Cage also revealed that he was undefeated against Lashley during his time at Impact Wrestling. It remains to be seen whether this dream match will come to fruition.

Would you like to see The Machine face Bobby Lashley? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
