AEW to make big announcement regarding top star's blockbuster signing soon - Reports 

If recent reports are to be believed, fans can expect AEW to make some big announcements about a major signing that the company is expected to make. The said performer is Mercedes Mone, who's been rumored to be All Elite for weeks.

Mone is one of the biggest free agents in the business today. After she walked out of WWE in May 2022, she inked a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling in early 2023, where she became the IWGP Women's Champion.

However, over the last few weeks, there have been tons of rumors that the former Sasha Banks might be heading to AEW. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that All Elite Wrestling could soon start making announcements regarding Mercedes Mone's debut for the promotion.

Considering just how big a name Mone is, Tony Khan's company could witness a big boost in its ratings and ticket sales if they hype up her debut in advance.

Vince Russo is not optimistic about Mercedes Mone becoming a big draw in AEW.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his honest views on whether Mercedes Mone could prove to be a game-changer for All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE writer believes Mone hasn't been around for long to be considered a "huge" star. He added that he didn't have high expectations from Tony Khan and his ability to make Mone a star.

"Let's be honest, nothing against Sasha Banks, but, bro, she hasn't been around long enough to be a huge star! I mean, let's just be honest. I like her. I'm a fan of hers. She's got a good look, she's a good worker, and all of that stuff. But she really hasn't been around long enough to be a massive star. He [Khan] is treating this, like [Hulk] Hogan is arriving, uh, you know? No, bro, she's not at that level yet, and that's what's really gonna hurt her because I don't know if Tony Khan has the ability to make her a star," Russo said.

If Mercedes Mone does end up debuting for AEW, it's safe to say she could receive one of the biggest pops in the company's history.

