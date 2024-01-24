Tony Khan doesn't have the "ability" to make former WWE name a star in AEW, believes veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran has said Tony Khan lacks the ability to make a former WWE talent a star in AEW.

Vince Russo was referring to former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO is among the hottest free agents in pro wrestling today, and her future in the business has been a massive topic of debate for weeks. Recent reports suggest that Mone may be heading to AEW. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo said Mone, despite her competence, did not possess sufficient experience to qualify as a massive star. The former WCW World Champion also expressed his lack of faith in Tony Khan's ability to book The CEO as a major star in AEW.

"Let's be honest, nothing against Sasha Banks, but, bro, she hasn't been around long enough to be a huge star! I mean, let's just be honest. I like her. I'm a fan of hers. She's got a good look, she's a good worker, and all of that stuff. But she really hasn't been around long enough to be a massive star. He [Khan] is treating this, like [Hulk] Hogan is arriving, uh, you know? No, bro, she's not at that level yet, and that's what's really gonna hurt her because I don't know if Tony Khan has the ability to make her a star," Russo said. (3:24 - 4:05)

Vince Russo reveals how he would book Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Vince Russo also shared his views on how he would book Mercedes Mone's arrival in AEW.

The former champion is expected to make her first appearance in AEW imminently. Mone left WWE in 2022 and later had a brief stint in NJPW. She also appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's sister promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom. Mone even won the IWGP Women's Champion after defeating Kairi at Battle in the Valley in February 2023.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed his ideas on Mercedes Mone's rumored AEW debut.

"When you know you have a big star coming in, or when you know somebody is returning from a serious injury, you've got to set the table for them. Weeks out, you must start creating a storyline without them present. So therefore, when they make their debut at the right time, under the right circumstances, the crowd will go nuts. So if you ask me now, 'How would you book her?' I can't work under those circumstances because I would've set the table for her. I wouldn't have just, 'Okay, she signs on Monday, and she's debuting on Friday.' I never did that in my life."

Russo further discussed how he booked massive returns or debuts when he was the head writer for top promotions:

"When I was working, we knew when a big talent was coming in, we knew when a big talent was coming back from an injury, and we planned for their return or their first appearance."

The former writer detailed how promoters could book a high-profile name's arrival:

"So if you're asking me now, 'Vince, we just signed Rebecca Moné, whatever her name is, how would you book her?' What I would say, right off the bat, is, first of all, we wouldn't see her for at least four weeks. A table would be set for at least four weeks to set her up as a babyface or a heel (...), so when she does arrive, she's going to get the loudest and biggest reaction she probably could. So that literally is my answer to that, and that's never done. That's never done in either company. They just throw somebody out there, no vignettes, no setting the table, no nothing. If you have a legitimate star on your hand, you've got to set the table for them." (4:26 - 6:42)

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former WWE star. Will Mone debut in AEW , or will she re-sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut? Only time will tell.

