WWE veteran reveals how he would book Mercedes Moné's AEW debut: "That's never done in either company" (Exclusive)

AEW CEO Tony Khan may have won the bidding war for Mercedes Moné according to recent rumors. However, a WWE veteran has also given his thoughts on how he'd book The Boss in All Elite Wrestling.

The name in question is none other than former WWE Head Writer, Vince Russo. Mercedes Moné left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and has been on a roll ever since. Moné made her way to Japan and competed in top promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM. The Boss is currently a top free agent in the market, and has interest from both WWE and AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed his booking for Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling.

"When it comes to booking, I've said this a million times. Bro, when you know you have a big star coming in, or when you know somebody is returning from a serious injury, what you have to do, bro, is what I call you've got to set the table for them. So what that means is bro, weeks out, you must start creating a storyline without them present. So, therefore, when they make their debut at the right time, under the right circumstances, the crowd will go nuts. So if you ask me now, 'How would you book her?' Bro, I can't work under those circumstances because I would've set the table for her. I wouldn't have just 'Okay bro, she signs on Monday and she's debuting on Friday.' I never did that in my life bro. When I was working, we knew when a big talent was coming in, we knew when a big talent was coming back from an injury, and we planned for their return or their first appearance."

Russo continued:

"So if you're asking me now, 'Vince, we just signed Rebecca Moné, whatever her name is, how would you book her?' What I would say, right off the bat is, first of all, we wouldn't see her for at least four weeks. A table would be set for at least four weeks to set her up as a babyface or a heel, or whatever you wanna do so when she does arrive, she's going to get the loudest and biggest reaction she probably could. So that literally is my answer to that and that's never done, that's never done in either company. They just throw somebody out there, no vignettes, no setting the table, no nothing. Bro, if you have a legitimate star on your hand, you've got to set the table for them." [4:26 - 6:42]

Ricky Starks recently spoke about Mercedes Mone's potential AEW debut

AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke about Mercedes Moné and claimed that if The Boss were to come to All Elite Wrestling, she wouldn't be able to defeat him.

During a chat with Gabby AF, The Absolute One revealed that he'd like to tag with Mercedes however, and stated that she was not capable of defeating him.

"I keep hearing that [Mercedes Moné could be coming to AEW], and you know what? I ain’t seen her backstage so, I don’t know… I would rather tag with her than have a match with her… No [she couldn’t beat me]. She can’t beat me. No one can beat me." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes signs with AEW instead of WWE. The former Sasha Banks will have a roster consisting of great talent she has never faced in the squared circle and opens up possibilities of many first-time matchups in All Elite Wrestling.

