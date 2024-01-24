Former WWE Superstar could make AEW debut “soon” - Reports

According to a recent report, a certain former WWE Superstar could be making their way to AEW very soon, and debuting for the promotion. This would be Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Mone is one of the most highly-talked-about free agents of the year. As of now, both AEW and WWE are frontrunners to sign her. Her next destination is still up in the air.

On Twitter, Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer replied to a thread where some fans wanted the inside scoop on some free agents. They first asked about Kazuchika Okada, but he had no news to give. When asked about Mercedes Mone, he claimed that she would be going to AEW soon.

"Shes going to AEW soon. :)," Zarian tweeted.

Zarian previously reported similarly in the past as he believed that there was a high possibility Mone would go to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tony Khan has the chance to sign two top free agents to AEW

2024's free agency has been a highly-anticipated affair over the past year. Now that it has finally arrived, the talks and rumors regarding top stars have been never-ending.

Recently, Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about Tony Khan's chances of signing two top free agents, Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone. He revealed that Khan was excited about his chances. Having signed Will Ospreay last year, there would be elite company joining the promotion.

"[Tony] is really excited right now. I think the fact that you know there's a good chance he's going to get Okada, you know there's certainly a good chance he's going to get Mercedes. He's got Will Ospreay,” said Meltzer.

As of now, these are all rumors and not confirmed reports, and many are staying tuned for any movement on-screen, as this would be what sets the moves in stone. With WWE holding its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this weekend, they could shock the world by revealing their newest signings then.

