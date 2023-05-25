AEW Double or Nothing is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year, but only so many matches can fit on the card. This has resulted in a planned match between two former WWE Superstars being pulled from the show.

Back in December 2022, the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland finally parted ways when Swerve and The Mogul Affiliates brutally assaulted the former NXT North American Champion.

In the following months, Lee had his sights set on Swerve and the newly formed Mogul Affiliates, which, according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, was meant to lead to a huge grudge match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as Meltzer stated that the former AEW Tag Team Champions will instead be involved in the "Blackjack Battle Royale."

This is due to Lee and Swerve's involvement in a brawl that took place on the episode of AEW Rampage that was taped after the May 24th edition of Dynamite, which featured other members of the roster who will also take part in the battle royale.

There are still a few days before Double or Nothing, and anything can happen in that short space of time, but it seems like the former Swerve In Our Glory teammates will have to wait for their grudge match just a little longer.

Another huge grudge match will also not take place at AEW Double or Nothing

With nine matches already confirmed for Double or Nothing, as well as the "Zero Hour" pre-show yet to be booked, it's no surprise that some big rivalries in AEW have been put on the back burner for the time being.

One of those feuds is between Ricky Starks and Bullet Club Gold, with many people believing that Starks and "Switchblade" Jay White would have a rematch on pay-per-view after their first encounter ended in a disqualification.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as Starks announced himself as a participant in the "Blackjack Battle Royale" for the AEW International Championship on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

That didn't stop Jay White and Juice Robinson from viciously attacking Starks. At the time of writing, Bullet Club Gold hasn't officially been announced as participants in the "Blackjack Battle Royale," but it's safe to say they will make their presence known if Ricky Starks is involved.

