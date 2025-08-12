AEW original's secret backstage role under Tony Khan revealed - Reports

A major report revealed some undisclosed information about certain AEW stars' roles. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has been delivering high-quality television and pay-per-views over the past few months. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the storytelling, and in-ring wrestling goes hand-in-hand.AEW star Angelico has been one of the few company originals who is still part of the roster. He and Serpentico have been considered an underrated tag team by many. He has been rarely seen on TV for the past couple of years. While the star has been a staple of ROH, he has just wrestled two matches in 2025 on Collision. Many were wondering why he wasn't featured more often on a weekly basis.Turns out, he has been involved in a backstage role. According to Fightful.com, Angelico has been a producer and coach for the past year. He produced Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose this past week. His tag team partner, Serpentico, also has been a major producer backstage for years.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKAngelico has been working as a coach and producer in AEW virtually all year. It isn’t known when he started in the role, but he produced the Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose Collision match this past week. - @FightfulSelectAEW President Tony Khan reveals his regretMark and Jay Briscoe weren't brought on TV due to multiple reasons despite multiple attempts. However, Tony Khan's efforts ultimately went in vain. Unfortunately, Jay died in a car crash a few years back.While speaking on My Mom's Basement, Tony revealed that despite them being present backstage, they couldn't be on TV. TK wasn't involved in the Briscoes' creative process, which is his biggest regret.“I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I fought really hard to have - there were multiple times where Mark and Jay Briscoe came to Dynamite and didn't do anything (...) I really wish I'd been able to have Jay Briscoe on Dynamite just one time. And he came to the show many times. That's my biggest regret by far,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what steps Tony Khan will take to improve AEW.