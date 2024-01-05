AEW planning huge reunion - Reports 

If recent reports are anything to go by, AEW could be planning a big reunion between the former tag team partners. The performers in question are Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Killswitch (Luchasaurus), collectively known as the Jurassic Express.

Jungle Boy has been away from All Elite Wrestling's programming since the infamous events of All In 2023, where he got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk that resulted in the latter's firing.

Meanwhile, Killswitch is a part of the Christian Cage-led stable The Patriarchy. Perry and Luchasaurus were wildly popular during their days together but later went their separate ways following Jungle Boy's feud with Cage.

However, as per Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is planning to reunite the duo. It'll be interesting to see how the promotion books the reunion. Considering Killswitch is aligned with Christian Cage, there's a chance Jungle Boy could become a new addition to The Patriarchy.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say the 26-year-old's much-anticipated return would create a lot of buzz among fans.

Killswitch was victorious at AEW Worlds End 2023

At the recently concluded pay-per-view, Killswitch emerged victorious by outlasting 19 other men to win a battle royal and earn a shot at the TNT Championship. However, none had expected what was to come.

After Christian Cage dropped his TNT Title to Adam Copeland, Killswitch came running out, with fans assuming he would set up a match with Copeland. As it turned out, he handed his opportunity to Christian. The bout was soon made official, with the WWE legend winning back his title from Copeland in seconds.

This was a shocking decision that left viewers perplexed but was yet another display of the loyalty Killswitch had towards Captain Charisma.

Do you want to see a Jungle Express reunion in AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.