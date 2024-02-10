AEW planning massive new show - Reports

AEW has become one of the leading wrestling promotions in the U.S. since its foundation in 2019. As it steps into its fifth year, the company is reportedly planning a new show.

According to a new report from Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast, AEW is expected to run a stadium show in the U.S. in 2024. The company made history when a crowd of nearly eighty-thousand people attended the 2023 pay-per-view All In at Wembley Stadium.

Tony Khan's promotion has also run the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the special Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage since 2021. The company will once again return to Wembley for the 2024 edition of All In on August 25.

Zarian's report did not provide particular details regarding the planned stadium show, although it is not expected to relate to the Grand Slam event that is held in New York. It remains to be seen whether the stadium show being organized by AEW will be a pay-per-view event or a special episode of its flagship shows.

AEW opened up more seats for Revolution 2024

AEW will hold one of its four major pay-per-views, Revolution, on March 3, 2024. The show is set to emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina and has been built around the retirement of the legendary veteran Sting. Increasing anticipation regarding the event has led to the company opening up more seats at the venue.

Revolution 2024 has a stacked card of matches, and the event will see the culmination of a number of major storylines. Primary among them is the final in-ring outing of the Icon, as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks. Sting and Allin recently won the World Tag Team Championships on the February 7 episode of Dynamite from Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Their title victory raised the stakes for their match against the AEW EVPs even higher.

The official X account of WrestleTix revealed that Tony Khan's promotion made more seats available in the Coliseum in light of increased demand for tickets for the show. The updated setup offers 16,207 places, with 15,651 seats already distributed.

The pay-per-view will also see Toni Storm defend her Women's World Title against Deonna Purrazzo, International Champion Orange Cassidy face Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom, and Samoa Joe defend his World title in a three-way against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

