  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW President Tony Khan rejected proposal to acquire major promotion - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan rejected proposal to acquire major promotion - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 15, 2025 03:47 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly denied acquiring a major wrestling company. After the groundbreaking 2018 All In event, he began working on establishing All Elite Wrestling and officially launched it to fans in 2019. In 2022, he took the struggling ROH under his wing and is now doing his best to revive it.

Ad

TNA was founded over two decades ago. It started out strong as Eric Bischoff, the late great Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kurt Angle, and many other stars made it a blockbuster promotion. However, over time, the promotion lost its shine. It is now thriving again after partnering with WWE.

According to Fightful, All Elite President Tony Khan refused to buy TNA when they came to him with an offer. This was likely before AEW was established.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Tony Khan commented on the WWE-TNA relationship

TNA and NXT stars have been appearing in each other's promotions over the past few months, and fans have enjoyed the partnership so far.

While speaking on TV Insider, Tony Khan was asked to share his thoughts on the partnership and he praised the exciting dynamic between the two promotions.

"I’m always open to working with great wrestling promotions all over the world," said Khan. "It feels like the spirit of cooperation in worldwide pro wrestling is greater than it has ever been, which is a big positive. Seeing the top stars of AEW go to Tokyo and compete at Wrestle Kingdom, I think that the fans can always count on AEW and New Japan to put on great collaborations. I think this year’s Forbidden Door will be one of the strongest shows any promotion will put anywhere in the world," he said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see what is next for the TNA-WWE chapter. Also, it remains to be seen how TK will revive the ROH brand.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications