AEW President Tony Khan rejected proposal to acquire major promotion - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly denied acquiring a major wrestling company. After the groundbreaking 2018 All In event, he began working on establishing All Elite Wrestling and officially launched it to fans in 2019. In 2022, he took the struggling ROH under his wing and is now doing his best to revive it.TNA was founded over two decades ago. It started out strong as Eric Bischoff, the late great Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kurt Angle, and many other stars made it a blockbuster promotion. However, over time, the promotion lost its shine. It is now thriving again after partnering with WWE.According to Fightful, All Elite President Tony Khan refused to buy TNA when they came to him with an offer. This was likely before AEW was established.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKThere were claims that Tony Khan was approached a few years ago about interest in buying TNA and passed. This is in addition to him being contacted before starting AEW. - @FightfulSelectTony Khan commented on the WWE-TNA relationshipTNA and NXT stars have been appearing in each other's promotions over the past few months, and fans have enjoyed the partnership so far.While speaking on TV Insider, Tony Khan was asked to share his thoughts on the partnership and he praised the exciting dynamic between the two promotions.&quot;I’m always open to working with great wrestling promotions all over the world,&quot; said Khan. &quot;It feels like the spirit of cooperation in worldwide pro wrestling is greater than it has ever been, which is a big positive. Seeing the top stars of AEW go to Tokyo and compete at Wrestle Kingdom, I think that the fans can always count on AEW and New Japan to put on great collaborations. I think this year’s Forbidden Door will be one of the strongest shows any promotion will put anywhere in the world,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the TNA-WWE chapter. Also, it remains to be seen how TK will revive the ROH brand.