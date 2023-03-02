AEW President Tony Khan is supposedly one of just two possible WWE buyers

The sale of WWE is going to be one of the news stories that will dominate headlines throughout 2023, especially if someone like Tony Khan buys the promotion, which according to reports, he is one of two possible buyers.

Vince McMahon was brought back to the company at the end of 2022 to help push through a sale, with potential buyers including the likes of Disney, Comcast, and Warner Bros Discovery.

Warner Bros Discovery is the parent company of AEW, where president Tony Khan and his father Shahid are also potential buyers due to the amount of wealth they have in their family.

But could Tony Khan buy Vince McMahon's company? Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the Khan family and Saudi Arabia Public Investment fund are the only potential buyers who can not only afford it but also the only ones to have shown genuine interest.

“(Tony Khan) has expressed interest, but for him to get it, he’d have to take in a lot of partners to get it. Which is not out of the realms of possibility – they could put together a giant deal. But aside from that – the Saudis and the Khan family – nobody else has publicly expressed interest in buying it, and the price is… in theory the price is very high, they threw that $9 billion figure out. Unless the Saudis have pretty much agreed to go with 9 billion, which is a very highly inflated figure that I don’t think anybody else would meet, then that’s probably where it’s gonna go." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer did state that the Saudis are still the favorites to purchase WWE due to the figure not being a problem for them, whereas other media companies feel that the $9 Billion price point is far too high.

“If it wasn’t for them, the figure would not be that high, but with them, the money is not as much of a deal as it is with other people trying to get a fair value for it. They’re looking for something completely different, it’s a completely different animal, and they do want it, and for all the talk, it doesn’t appear that any of the media companies are looking for it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It's been one year since Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor

With all the talk of Tony Khan potentially buying WWE, it's rather fitting that it comes one year on from when he purchased another major American wrestling promotion.

On the March 2nd, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that he was the new owner of Ring of Honor, who had fallen on hard financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ROH brand was extremely prevalent in AEW throughout 2022 due to Ring of Honor not having a weekly show. However, that is all set to change this week when "Honor Club TV" debuts on March 2nd, 2023, on the HonorClub streaming service, something Khan was very happy to celebrate on Twitter.

