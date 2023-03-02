Tony Khan celebrates 1 year anniversary of a major milestone

AEW President Tony Khan was in a celebratory mood today as he took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of one of his biggest business ventures to date.

On the March 2nd, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, Khan announced that had purchased Ring of Honor and was the new owner of the company after ROH almost went out of business in late 2021.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of being the owner of ROH, Tony Khan sent out a tweet where he hyped up some of the matches that will air on Ring of Honor's new TV show that debuts tonight on HonorClub.

"On 3/2/22 I purchased ROH, now exactly 1 year later A New Era of Honor Beings as new ROH TV debuts exclusively on WatchROH.com TONIGHT!," tweeted Tony Khan.

The first episode of "Honor Club TV" is set to feature ten matches, with two championships on the line from two different promotions. New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his NJPW World Television Championship against Blake Christian, while Claudio Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Championship against AR Fox.

Tony Khan also added a huge tag team match to this week's AEW Rampage on Twitter

With the return of ROH TV and AEW Revolution happening this Sunday, it's easy to forget that amongst everything, there is one more episode of Rampage taking place before the big pay-per-view on March 5th.

To get fans excited for the final stop on the road to Revolution, Tony Khan has booked a huge four-way tag team match for this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will team up to take on Top Flight, The Dark Order and NJPW stars Aussie Open, who impressed the AEW faithful last week with their match against The Young Bucks.

Elsewhere on the show, Dustin Rhodes will team up with Keith Lee in an attempt to get revenge on Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of the Mogul Affiliates.

Will you be watching AEW Rampage this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

