AEW reportedly deny the release of an unnamed superstar who wants to leave

AEW has reportedly denied the release of an unnamed superstar who seemingly wants to leave the company.

According to recent reports, Bobby Fish is no longer with the promotion, as his contract expired and apparently, another star also wanted to follow in the footsteps of the now-former Undisputed Elite member.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one certain star from the Jacksonville-based promotion has expressed his desire to leave the company despite having numerous years left on their current contract.

“Regarding the talent approached by WWE, as we noted last week it was multiple people, generally the people who had worked with Paul Levesque in the past in NXT. Several told AEW which led to the legal letter sent to Levesque, Stephanie and Nick Khan. There was at least one person who asked for his release, which hasn’t been granted and the person has a long time left on his deal,” said Meltzer [H/T:Inside The Ropes]

Malakai Black has reportedly asked for his AEW release

Malakai Black is a name that has been in the news in recent weeks. The AEW star has reportedly asked for his release, as per a recent report from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.

However, as it stands, nothing has been confirmed and there have been no official departures from Tony Khan's promotion.

According to the report, Black has been dealing with mental issues and has been demoralized due to his current booking.

"I heard an AEW star requested their release, and follow-up sources indicate it was Malakai Black. He reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character.”

Black is currently part of the faction known as the House of Black, which consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The group will be in action at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in a six-man tag team match against the trio of Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin.

