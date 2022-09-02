Major update on former WWE Superstar Malakai Black's reported release from AEW

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc has provided an update on the reported release request of AEW star Malakai Black.

Black debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and is a part of the stable House of Black, which also includes Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc earlier reported that the star had been dealing with mental health issues due to his personal life. He was also seemingly displeased with his booking in All Elite Wrestling.

"I heard an AEW star requested their release, and follow-up sources indicate it was Malakai Black. He reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character.”

A Twitter user enquired about the company's potential stance on the release request, and Giri responded quickly. He noted that the 37-year-old's demand had not been fulfilled. Here is what he wrote:

"Not."

You can check out the tweet below:

AEW star Malakai Black feels The Judgment Day imitated his gimmick

WWE's Judgment Day, consisting of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, has a dark presentation and psychology, similar to AEW's House of Black.

While speaking on his Twitch channel during a stream, Black highlighted that the Stamford-based promotion allegedly mimicking his idea proves that his stable is doing some significant work.

“I was well aware that WWE were going to basically mimic the House of Black. Y’know, what can I do? It is what it is. It only tells me that what we’re doing is clearly something that is very interesting and going very well.”

For those who are unaware, Black previously worked in WWE under the ring name Aleister Black before making his move to Tony Khan's promotion. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former NXT Champion.

