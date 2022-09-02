"It is what it is" - Popular AEW star is convinced WWE's Judgment Day purposely imitated his gimmick

AEW star Malakai Black recently spoke about WWE's Judgment Day possibly imitating his popular faction, House of Black.

Judgment Day was initially founded by WWE legend Edge, alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Soon the faction ended up betraying its leader, allowing Finn Bálor to take charge of the stable.

While speaking on his Twitch channel during a stream, Malakai Black addressed the similarities between House of Black and Judgment Day.

“I was well aware that WWE were going to basically mimic the House of Black. Y’know, what can I do? It is what it is. It only tells me that what we’re doing is clearly something that is very interesting and going very well.”

Black further detailed the potential foundational difference between his stable and Judgment Day:

“I’m well aware of it. Nothing I can do. I’m going to continue what I do because I’ll always be one step ahead. I have no cuffs. The reason why it [The House of Black] works is because it’s myself and two other people who have great minds for it.” (H/T: SEScoops)

At this stage, both factions are trying to cement their place in AEW and WWE. While Judgment Day is set to lock horns with Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle, House of Black will square off against Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin at All Out 2022.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's

What does the future hold for Malakai Black in AEW?

Malakai Black first debuted in All Elite Wrestling during the July 7, 2021 episode of Dynamite.

Upon his debut, the star was embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes before moving on to a rivalry against the Death Triangle. Since then, fans have been divided over his booking in All Elite Wrestling.

Over the past few days, several reports have suggested that Malakai Black had requested his release from the promotion.

However, a recent "rumor killer report" from Fightful shot down the story entirely. Despite this, the outlet clarified that a star had indeed requested their release but it was not Black.

While Black might not have requested his release, the star's notable absence from the promotion was likely due to a scary back injury which nearly forced him to retire. Fans will have to wait and see if the former WWE star can bounce back soon.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh