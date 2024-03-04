AEW reportedly has no interest in bringing back 47-year-old former WWE star

Following some events that occurred tonight at AEW Revolution, many have been wondering whether a reunion between major former WWE Superstars may be in play. However, recent reports have surfaced, and this may not happen.

Earlier tonight, two former members of The Undisputed Era, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, reunited for the first time since their NXT days, after the former made his return to AEW after almost two years.

The two shared an embrace, but this did not mean that O'Reilly was joining Strong in the Undisputed Kingdom. This now means that three out of the former members of the Undisputed Era, including Adam Cole, are now active in the same promotion.

Regarding the fourth member of the faction, Bobby Fish, Fightful reported that there were not any talks between him and the Jacksonville-based promotion, and at this point, it is unlikely for him to join and allow the four men to reunite.

It now remains to be seen what Kyle O'Reilly ends up doing moving forward, as he has seemingly rejected the offer to join the Undisputed Kingdom.

What do you think goes down between the former Undisputed Era members? Let us know your ideas in the comments section.

