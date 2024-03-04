3-time WWE champion returns from career-threatening injury after a nearly two-year AEW absence

A popular former WWE Superstar has just made his return to AEW for the first time in almost two years due to setbacks caused by injuries. Upon his return, he also reunited with a former stablemate. This was Kyle O'Reilly.

The former WWE Undisputed Era member has been out of action due to neck issues which have had adverse effects on his body. His last match was against Jon Moxley back in June 2022, and was the last time he was seen before today.

A couple of months ago, reports came in revealing that Kyle O'Reilly was seen backstage in AEW, and this could mean his return was imminent. He made his return tonight at Revolution following the conclusion of Roderick Strong's match against Orange Cassidy.

He seemingly stalked the Undisputed Kingdom with evil intentions, but ended up embracing his former stablemate instead. This was the first time the two saw one another in the ring following their departures from WWE.

Expand Tweet

They then offered Kyle a spot in the Undisputed Kingdom, but he seemingly turned this down before whispering something to Strong. It seems that he has no ill-will towards his close friend, but may not be a fan of the faction.

What were your reactions to this unexpected return? Let us know in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!