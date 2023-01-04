Massive speculation on Kenny Omega possibly facing former world champion at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II 

One of the most notable absentees from the historic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in June 2022 was former AEW and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. So that begs the question, who could his opponent be if a second Forbidden Door event happens?

At the time of writing, Omega is currently preparing for a huge IWGP United States Championship match against Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest event of the calendar year: Wrestle Kingdom 17. Not only will it be Kenny Omega's first one-on-one match against Ospreay since December 2015, but it will also be Omega's first match in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019.

But what does the future hold for the rivalry between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay? Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that if a second or third match were to take place, one of them would have to happen at a Forbidden Door-esque pay-per-view.

“It should be a multiple match deal. Right now, the only match on the books is the Tokyo Dome [Wrestle Kingdom 17], obviously it makes sense to do a rematch in the United States at a pay-per-view later this year, even at Forbidden Door. But as of a couple of weeks ago, because that was the last time I was in a discussion regarding that subject, it was a one match series as far as they knew. At some point of course they should wrestle many many times, I mean it just makes sense. And they built it up on AEW television so they should do it in AEW at some point, they freakin’ built it up in the AEW dressing room.” [0:10-0:57]

You can watch the full clip where Meltzer discusses the topic down below.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer believes Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega should be more than one match with an eventual rematch in AEW. WOR: Dave Meltzer believes Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega should be more than one match with an eventual rematch in AEW.video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/mmzVldCoUU

If you're interested in sports betting, the Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Kenny Omega will have another title match when he returns from Japan

2023 is only a few days old at the time of writing and Kenny Omega already has a jam-packed schedule. Not only could he return to AEW with the IWGP United States Championship, but he could also end the month as one-third of the World Trios Champions.

On the January 11th edition of Dynamite, Omega and The Young Bucks will take on Death Triangle in the final of their best-of-seven series in a ladder match, or an "Escalara de la Muerte."

The Elite were down 3-1 coming out of the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite on December 14th, but with two straight victories to close out 2022, the series is now tied at 3 wins each.

Who will leave Los Angeles, California as the AEW Trios Champions? Let us know who you think in the comments section down below!

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes