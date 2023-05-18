AEW reportedly planning to bring back suspended former WWE star for Double or Nothing 

A major championship match involving a former WWE Superstar is rumored to be announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The match is between Taya Valkyrie and Jade Cargill for the TBS Title.

During Fightful's AEW Dynamite review, Sean Ross Sapp claimed that La Wera Loca and Jade Cargill would battle each other again for the TBS Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023.

The two stars battled each other a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. During the match, the former WWE Superstar could not use her signature move, The Road to Valhalla. If Valkyrie does execute the move, then she would automatically forfeit the match. The TBS Champion capitalized on this, winning via a roll-up.

After suffering her first defeat in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Taya Valkyrie was furious and began to attack 'Smart' Mark Sterling and the TBS Champion. Referee Aubrey Edwards prevented the attack, and in retaliation, the 39-year-old star attempted to hit the Road to Valhalla on Edwards.

Luckily, officials managed to run in and save her.

As she put her hands on an official, Taya Valkyrie was suspended from the promotion.

'Smart' Mark Sterling shared the real reason for former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie's suspension

The news about Valkyrie's suspension was announced on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Following the announcement, Jade Cargill's manager Mark Sterling claimed that the suspension was because the former WWE Superstar intentionally attacked an official.

"Well, you heard it on @AEW Rampage… @thetayavalkyrie is SUSPENDED!!! Here’s why… Purposeful criminal intent. The defendant acts willfully or intentionally when she has the explicit and conscious desire to commit a dangerous or illegal act. Proof is in the pudding! She gone!" Mark Sterling tweeted.

Now it seems like the suspension will end next week. Tune in to Dynamite next week to see what happens.

Do you think Taya Valkyrie will be the first female to defeat Jade Cargill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

