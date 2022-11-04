AEW reportedly sent a "huge signal" to Triple H and WWE amidst rumors of their interest in bringing back 9-time world champion

Colt Cabana made a shocking return to television during this week's AEW Dynamite, leading many to speculate over the status of his mortal enemy CM Punk in the promotion. A new report has emerged on how WWE has reacted to Cabana's return amid potential CM Punk interest.

Cabana returned to Dynamite to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH title, having not featured in the promotion since March. He worked ROH Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor this year, with it being thought that he was transferred to Tony Khan's second promotion due to long-standing issues with CM Punk.

It was said after his return that his showing up "didn't go unnoticed in Stamford", implying that WWE was keeping an eye on the development.

Fightful Select has since reported that Cabana's appearance sent a huge signal to WWE that Punk may be finished with AEW. Another source familiar with both Punk and Cabana allegedly claimed that they would be shocked if the pair could ever work with one another again.

Another source supposedly said they haven't heard anything even resembling an update on the relationship between the Cult of Personality and his former promotion, but they wouldn't feel comfortable officially reaching out to him in the current climate.

The report concludes by stating that there is no official word on whether Cabana is back in AEW full-time.

CM Punk is reportedly negotiating his AEW departure

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Chris Jericho told CM Punk that he was a "cancer" to the AEW locker room.



Wow.



- Fightful Select. Chris Jericho told CM Punk that he was a "cancer" to the AEW locker room.Wow.- Fightful Select. https://t.co/oESe3Xm1l3

CM Punk has not been seen since the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, where he won the AEW World Championship in the main event. In the post-event media scrum, he launched a verbal attack on Cabana, Hangman Page and The Elite, which was said to have led to an altercation between The Elite and Punk.

The Elite and Punk were allegedly suspended for the incident, which was somewhat confirmed when Tony Khan stripped them of their world and trios titles respectively.

It has since been reported that Punk is negotiating his departure from the company. What has been a significant point of interest is that Punk and the company are thought to have not agreed to terms on the inclusion of a non-compete clause.

That's what has led to rumblings of CM Punk potentially returning to WWE, previously thought to be an impossibility after walking out of the company in 2014.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

