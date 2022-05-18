AEW reportedly set to unveil two new titles at Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing may see the introduction of two new titles by Tony Khan, new reports suggest.

With the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament underway in full swing, the date for the finals is gradually inching closer. The two champions in the male and female division will be crowned at Double or Nothing this month on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Now, recent reports suggest that there could be another addition to the tournament. Voices of Wrestling have learned that two new titles will reportedly be awarded to the winners of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

"We’ve learned that two of those additional title belts up Tony’s sleeve will be awarded to the winners of the men’s & women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing. The belts are said to have a black and pink Owen Hart theme, with one pink belt [presumably for the women’s winner] and one black belt [presumably for the men’s winner]," Voices of Wrestling reported.

Current standings of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is nearing its completion rapidly, with two quarter-final matches for both the men's and women's divisions already completed.

Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy have moved on to the semi-finals. The other two quarter-final bouts will see Ray Fenix take on Kyle O'Reilly and Samoa Joe take on the wildcard 'Joker'.

The quarter-finals of the women's division are also underway, with two more matches left. After Hikaru Shida was removed from the tournament, Kris Statlander will face Red Velvet. Meanwhile, Britt Baker will also have to defeat a mystery opponent to get to the semi-finals.

Although quite a few matches are yet to be contested, the tournament is slated to conclude at Double or Nothing. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will become the champions of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2022.

