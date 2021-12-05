Major promotion outside AEW wanted to book Bryan Danielson for a special event - Reports

AEW's Bryan Danielson could have flown over to wrestle on Mexican turf if the reports that are currently swirling are any indication.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, AAA promotions' higher-ups initially wanted to book The American Dragon for the upcoming TripleMania Regia II event, which takes place on December 4th, tonight.

The wrestling journalist noted that Bryan was among the many big AEW names AAA was looking to lock in for their event.

However, the deal didn't materialize, citing either the schedule or the amount offered to the wrestlers.

Tony Khan even provided a list of AEW stars for the Mexican-based promotion to schedule for their Regia II event, but the company could only finalize Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal. Both stars will be competing for the vacated AAA Mega Championship. The bout will also include stars like El Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray del Sol, and Bandido.

Regardless of what possible plans AAA could have pitched for Bryan Danielson, one can assume that the former WWE Superstar would have been in title contention. The mere presence of a megastar like Danielson could have brought massive eyeballs to the Mexican event.

Even the 40-year old star has expressed his desire to wrestle outside AEW. It will be interesting to see when his desire comes to fruition.

AEW's Bryan Danielson commented about wrestling Kenny Omega again

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega ends in a draw.



Incredible match 🔥🔥🔥 Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega ends in a draw.Incredible match 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ju93RHzVrR

Bryan Danielson recently opened up about having a renewed rivalry with Kenny Omega once the latter returns from injury. The American Dragon believes both men will have a rematch down the road.

AEW's Danielson even expressed disappointment after witnessing Omega lose its world title to Hangman Page. However, the former WWE Superstar is thrilled to lock horns with the anxious Millennial Cowboy:

"Now, am I a little disappointed? Yeah. Part of that is kind of story a little bit. Like I mentioned it last week on Dynamite, I was disappointed that it wasn't Kenny Omega standing across from me. Realistically, I'm thrilled that it's Hangman, and I also feel like, at some point, Kenny and I are gonna get a chance to do it again. He's taking some time off right now, but I think hopefully we're gonna get a chance to do it again."

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson will collide for the coveted prize at the upcoming 'Winter is Coming' special edition of AEW Dynamite later this month. Whether or not a title change is inevitable this early, fans will be in for a treat to watch two of the best in-ring technicians.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's reported plans for AAA Regia II? Sound off in the comments section below.

