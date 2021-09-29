Backstage update on Bray Wyatt's AEW status ahead of tonight's Dynamite episode - Reports

If the rumors swirling are any indication, then Windham Rotunda fka Bray Wyatt won't be appearing during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Posted on the Figure Four Online message board, Dave Meltzer stated that he has been under the impression that the former Universal Champion will not show up for Tony Khan's promotion this week. He added that unless there has been a significant change to the situation in the last 24 hours, AEW fans might not see Bray Wyatt this Wednesday.

The news comes after Cageside Seats reported that despite still being under his 90-day non-compete clause, Wyatt is likely to make his debut on AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York, his late friend Brodie Lee's hometown. Bray Wyatt's appearance was supposed to be on purpose, to honor The Exalted One's incredible legacy.

However, fans will now have to wait until the end of October to learn about Wyatt's next destination.

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 https://t.co/oBvwlpnpDJ

AEW will produce tonight's Dynamite in memory of Brodie Lee

Whether or not Bray Wyatt makes his AEW debut tonight, Tony Khan has announced that this week's Dynamite will be dedicated in memory of the late Brodie Lee.

Ahead of the show, multiple beef-settling matches have already been announced, including a TNT Championship match between Miro and Sammy Guevara.

Fans will also see Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson face the duo of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in a tag team match. Aside from this, Adam Cole will also be in action as he squares off against Jungle Boy in a singles match.

And last but not least, Tay Conti and Anna Jay will face The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a tag team contest. Fans can also expect appearances from Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, to name a few.

With the Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaching, the company will likely plant seeds for high-profile matches for their upcoming event.

On the back of an eventful Full Gear and Grand Slam episode, fans have high hopes from the company.

