Backstage update on former WWE star signing with Tony Khan's AEW - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas could be the newest acquisition to the AEW roster if the latest reports from Dave Meltzer are any indication.

The 27-year-old star, who announced his retirement from professional wrestling in September this year, surprisingly showed up at AEW Dark tapings on December 28th. Atlas defeated Serpentico in his debut match.

After his victory, AEW owner Tony Khan shook Atlas' hand, thus hinting at his signing even though it has yet to be made official.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Jake Atlas' match against Serpentico was his unofficial tryout, and he impressed higher-ups with his performance.

The wrestling journalist further noted that he is unsure if AEW has signed him, but if they have, the official announcement is likely to be made once the Dark edition airs on YouTube:

Jake Atlas, who had retired, came back last night in Jacksonville in new taping Dark and beats Serpentico, and because it is not aired, I don't think that like if he has signed, which he may have, they won't announce it until it airs on Dark, which I think would be this coming Tuesday. I don't know 100% he's signed, but I do know that this was his tryout, and he did very well.

Atlas had a rough 2021 as he was let go by WWE management due to budget cuts on August 6th this year.

Soon after, he decided to hang up his boots, citing mental issues. However, it appears Atlas has seemingly rekindled his passion for pro wrestling with AEW.

Jake Atlas recently opened up about his friendship with fellow AEW star Jungle Boy

Following his release from WWE, Jake Atlas revealed that he is friends with AEW star Jungle Boy. The 27-year old star recalled visiting Jacksonville, Florida, to watch his friend's match against Chris Jericho:

"I love him to death. I think that our story is unique, and I think our story is great. I actually went incognito to watch Jungle Boy wrestle Chris Jericho, when I was in Jacksonville. I took the drive up, and I went to support him, and I'm always there for him," Jake Atlas said.

Jake Atlas may be hoping to work alongside or against Jungle Boy now that he has seemingly inked a deal with AEW. It will be interesting to see how 2022 pans out for the former WWE star.

