Chris Jericho expected to take time off from AEW - Reports

According to the latest reports, Chris Jericho might take some time off from AEW programming in December this year.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Jericho's band, Fozzy, is scheduled to tour the United Kingdom. As a result, he might be unable to physically attend Dynamite and Rampage tapings during this stretch. That being said, Le Champion could still participate in pretaped angles, depending on his storyline situation at the time:

"Chris Jericho will possibly be off AEW television in early December as his band Fozzy has a United Kingdom tour scheduled," said Meltzer. "Jericho 'may appear' on the shows doing pretapes depending on where his storyline is."

Fozzy's UK tour will run from November 30th to December 12th, thus making it a two-week-long visit. It is worth noting that Jericho's possible hiatus could start after the Full-Gear pay-per-view on November 13th.

The former AEW World Champion is currently on a collision course with Dan Lambert and The American Top Team. Their feud intensified during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage, where Men of the Year defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

After the bout, Jericho and Hager tried to get their hands on Lambert. But the babyfaces ended up taking a massive beatdown at the hands of multiple UFC fighters. MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal also delivered a jaw-dropping knee to Jericho.

Masvidal again helped Men of the Year beat Chris Jericho in a trios match on the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle could face American Top Team at AEW Full Gear next month

During Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle engaged in a verbal confrontation with Dan Lambert and The American Top Team. Things got particularly heated when Chris Jericho mocked Paige VanZant in front of her husband, Austin Vanderford.

The segment ended with Sammy Guevara firmly putting Men of the Year and American Top Team on notice. With Full Gear quickly approaching, the company might be planning to book a massive five-on-five tag team match between the two groups. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold next week and beyond.

