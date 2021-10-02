Top executive wants Kenny Omega to face former WWE Champion in Mexico - Reports

According to recent reports, AAA president Dorian Roldan has pitched the idea of booking Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson for the AAA Mega Championship in Mexico.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Roldan expressed his desire to bring in Danielson and Omega. That being said, Meltzer noted that there's no way AEW president Tony Khan would let the second match between these stars transpire outside of AEW.

He also cited multiple issues in regards to AAA's wish to hold this match, including the promotion's inability to broadcast its content in the United States. Moreover, Meltzer noted that AEW fans may not even get to see the broadcast of the match if it ever takes place in Mexico:

"Roldan had talked about wanting to do Danielson challenging Omega for the AAA Mega title after he saw their match last week," said Meltzer. "Politically, if I’m Tony Khan, there’s no way I let the second Danielson vs. Omega match take place anywhere but in AEW."

"As far as the former match it becomes a real issue because AAA isn’t marketing or showing its stuff in the U.S. due to a lawsuit," Meltzer continued. "So you’d have a match with significant interest, plus it would probably be an awesome match, and even the ardent AEW fans wouldn’t get to see it."

This report comes on the heels of a remarkable clash between The American Dragon and The Cleaner on the special Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. The dream bout grabbed a lot of social media attention, and it left people hungry for a conclusive outcome after the first match ended in a time limit draw.

At this point, it is safe to assume that AEW is potentially saving chapter two between Omega and Danielson for the future. If it does happen, it could surpass their first encounter as one of the biggest matches in AEW history.

A new challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship will be determined next week

This Wednesday, on the second anniversary of Dynamite's premiere, AEW will hold a Casino Ladder Match to crown a new contender for Kenny Omega's World Championship. So far, the company has announced six participants: Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, PAC, Matt Hardy, and Orange Cassidy will compete in the bout.

An additional participant, named The Joker, will be revealed right before the match begins on Dynamite. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious and challenge Kenny Omega for the gold.

