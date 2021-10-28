AEW's FTR to defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against two top tag teams? - Reports

According to the latest reports, AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood might defend their AAA Tag Team Championships at this year's TripleMania Regia II on December 4th.

FTR recently stunned everyone after defeating the Lucha Brothers for the AAA tag titles on an episode of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. It looks like their rivalry over the coveted prize of Mexico will continue till the end of this year.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that FTR would head to Mexico for AAA tapings on November 4th. However, their manager Tully Blanchard will not be appearing alongside them. Instead, Vickie Guerrero will be taking over that role for the night:

"They're (FTR) gonna be going on November 4 AAA tapings. And an interesting note is that Tully Blanchard will not be going, and their manager will be Vickie Guerrero. And so she will be their manager in AAA. That's the only date for sure," Meltzer said.

Meltzer further noted that the promotion's higher-ups are looking to book a three-way match pitting Dragon Lee & Dralistico, Lucha Brothers, and FTR for the AAA Tag Team titles at TripleMania Regia II:

"But I know that they are trying, you know, the match that they want to get, and this is not a done deal. This would be if they get it would be December 4 in Monterey for TripleMania Regia, which is the big show that Kenny Omega is wrestling, Cain Velasquez is wrestling in the main event. But the match you're looking at would be Dragon Lee and Dralistico and Pentagon & Fenix as the challengers in a three-way against FTR for the AAA Tag Team Champions, but that match is not a done deal, but they are going to the TVs, and you know they are going to the TVs. And yeah, that's the deal," Meltzer said.

It's worth noting that the upcoming TripleMania Regia II will feature big names like the reigning AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega and Cain Velasquez returning to promotion after two years.

FTR will challenge the Lucha Brothers for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2021

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR accepted the Lucha Brothers' challenge to face them at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Both teams have been on each other's throats for quite some time.

It will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds in the upcoming weeks, given that Harwood and Wheeler have gained the upper hand in the feud so far.

Do you want to see AEW's FTR defend their titles in a three-way match at TripleMania Regia II? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy