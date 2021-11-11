AEW star has a "book" about everything he learned from Vince McMahon - Reports

AEW star Bryan Danielson reportedly has a book about the things he learned from Vince McMahon over the years.

The American Dragon, who many thought would be a WWE lifer, set the wrestling world ablaze when he joined a rival promotion - AEW - in September. Several superstars have lashed out at Mr. McMahon after leaving his company, while Bryan appears to have ended his decade-long stint on a positive note.

While speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the current AEW star doesn't like criticizing WWE because of his love and respect for Vince McMahon. Meltzer even noted that Bryan had made a notebook when he first stepped foot in the sports entertainment juggernaut back in the day:

"Bryan Danielson doesn't like to knock WWE publicly because he loves Vince McMahon. I don't know if I've ever said this, you know, I think I have though, you know, he's got like [a] Vince McMahon book. He has made a book ever since he went to WWE, which is years and years ago. He has compiled of all the things that he's learned by and from Vince McMahon."

Meltzer also said Bryan Danielson left WWE simply because he was looking for something new and challenging. The multi-time world champion achieved everything there was to offer and wanted to test himself.

Having headlined WrestleMania twice and captured many titles, there's no doubt that The American Dragon needed a change, and the opportunity for him to head to AEW came at the right time.

Bryan Danielson will have an uphill task at AEW Full Gear this week

Bryan Danielson will meet Miro in the tournament finals of the ongoing AEW world title eliminator at Full Gear this Saturday. The winner will receive an opportunity to challenge either Kenny Omega or Hangman Page, whoever walks out victorious during their championship match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The Bulgarian star and The American Dragon are familiar with each other's in-ring work, given their battles in WWE. Whether or not Bryan's sound technique overcomes Miro's unmatched power remains to be seen.

