Backstage update on major plans for Jon Moxley before his hiatus - Reports

According to recent reports, AEW had plans to bring a significant change to Jon Moxley's character if he hadn't taken an indefinite hiatus.

Earlier this month, Tony Khan took to Twitter to share a shocking revelation on behalf of the former Shield member. The AEW President noted that Mox has decided to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the former AEW World Champion was set for a 'personality change.' However, he didn't specify whether there were plans for him to turn heel or a full-fledged babyface persona.

Outside of the reports, Jon Moxley was already teasing a character change. He squashed rising stars like Wheeler Yuta and Preston Vance. He even busted the Dark Order member's head open during the first round of the tournament.

Many expected him to face Bryan Danielson in the world title eliminator tournament finals at AEW Full Gear. This could have been the perfect place for a potential heel turn.

Regardless, Mox's exclusion from the tournament opened up an opportunity for Miro to take his place. The Bulgarian star defeated Cassidy, thus putting himself in title contention for the first time.

Jon Moxley recently revealed his favorite match in AEW so far

Jon Moxley recently revealed that the match against The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing this year was his favorite in AEW so far.

While speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, The Death Rider explained that he enjoyed the bout and worked without any 'stress':

"So The Young Bucks match, I f***ing love that match," said Moxley. "That was like maybe my favorite AEW match. Maybe the most pure joy, no stress, just complete f***ing enjoyment I've ever had in a match ever. I love that match, and a big part of it too was I knew like, there's gonna be a f***ing packed house here."

Jon Moxley also added that Eddie Kingston, who was fighting alongside him during the match, was experiencing a large capacity crowd for the first time. Despite naming the bout as favorite, Mox and Kingston lost after The Young Bucks delivered four BTE triggers to the former WWE Superstar.

