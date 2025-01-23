AEW's blockbuster future plans for Mercedes Mone revealed - Reports

It looks like Mercedes Mone might have already found herself a new opponent. New details about the future plans for The CEO have come to light.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone was being interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette when Harley Cameron interrupted them with a guitar in her hand. She performed a questionable song before she tried to get herself a match against the TBS Champion. However, The CEO shut her down quickly citing her terrible win/loss record as the reason she isn't deserving of a match.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that AEW is working on plans to have a match between The CEO and Harley Cameron for Grand Slam, which is set to take place on February 15, 2025, in Australia.

“As indicated on last night’s show, the working plan for Grand Slam is Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron.” [H/T Ringside News]

Mercedes Mone commented on her WWE exit

Mercedes Mone first made a name for herself in WWE under the ring name Sasha Banks. She wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion for several years. Surprisingly, she walked out of the company in 2022. Since then, she has wrestled for NJPW and is now signed to AEW where she holds multiple title belts making her one of the best female wrestlers in the world.

During a recent interview with Sherri, the former Sasha Banks said that although she felt scared to leave WWE, it was the most important thing she did in her life. She also mentioned her transition from The Boss to The CEO, allowing her to take women's wrestling to the next level. She said:

"It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. But it’s the most important thing that I ever did in my whole life. Because I truly found myself. I went from Sasha Banks, a Legit Boss, to Mercedes Mone, The CEO of my own life. Taking control of my own life, my own career, and really, for me, I wanted the opportunity to give more to women’s wrestling. I couldn’t give more being in the same place and if you want to grow, you got to go. You got to go, go plant your seeds, let it flourish, and then turn it into a beautiful flower that you’re meant to be." [From 2:30 - 3:08]

It will be interesting to see if The CEO's dominant run will continue in All Elite Wrestling.

