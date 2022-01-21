Eddie Kingston and former AEW Tag Team Champion's return date possibly revealed - Reports

AEW has been hit with a slight injury bug at the start of 2022. Two of the company's heavy hitters, Eddie Kingston and Rey Fenix, were struck down right as the company debuted on TBS. However, this dark injury cloud seems to have a silver lining.

Eddie Kingston picked up his injury during a set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Kingston has been instrumental in Dark's success as both a performer and as a coach.

Rey Fenix, on the other hand, suffered a horrific looking injury on the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. The now former tag team champion was choke-slammed by Luchasaurus through a table outside the ring, resulting in a nasty landing and an even nastier looking arm injury.

REY FENIX👑MexaKing @ReyFenixMx



Regresare re programado, regresare con una mejor versión, regresare pronto.



👁🪐



AN1M0 I'll be back re-programmed, I'll come back with a better version, I'll be back soon.

Fortunately for fans, and of course the wrestlers involved, an update from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio showed signs of promise. Eddie Kingston will be sidelined for around three weeks, while Fenix is expected to be back in the ring as early as mid-February.

It seems that both men will be back to full fitness in time for AEW's next big pay-per-view event "Revolution" taking place on March 6th in Orlando, Florida.

AEW's Eddie Kingston is currently feuding with Chris Jericho

Despite the injury keeping him on the sidelines, Kingston is still firmily embroiled in a storyline on AEW TV, this time involving members of The Inner Circle.

The main dispute in this story comes from the animosity building between Kingston and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho. Amid the tension, Santana and Ortiz are caught in the middle, torn as to who to side with, their Inner Circle teammate or their long-time friend from the independent circuit.

Matt 2point0 @MattTheShow No egos on our side. We’re a team. Family. Always do what’s best for the group. Watching the Inner Circle rot from the inside is satisfying. Continues next Wednesday. #AEW #AEW Dynamite No egos on our side. We’re a team. Family. Always do what’s best for the group. Watching the Inner Circle rot from the inside is satisfying. Continues next Wednesday. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/1zfbUD2g0B

Santana and Ortiz will get a chance to prove their loyalty to Chris Jericho this Wednesday at the "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite. The three men will team up to take on the team of 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

