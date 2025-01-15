A major journalist recently speculated about the consequences of Penta's arrival in WWE and how it would affect an AEW star's arrival. Rey Fenix was part of Lucha Bros and is waiting for his deal to expire. While Cero Miedo became a WWE star, his brother is still All Elite, as Tony Khan added injury time to his contract. Despite being signed to the company, his merchandise was recently pulled from AEW.

WWE has also announced the dates for Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place on July 12, 2024. This is the same date AEW will host All In Texas, the promotion's biggest show. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE scheduling its TV special during AEW's major pay-per-view may affect Rey Fenix's arrival in the Stamford-based company.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave claimed there was an apparent possibility of Tony Khan releasing Rey Fenix from the rest of the contract. However, since WWE has decided to collide with one of Tony Khan's massive shows, he may not release Fenix before the deal ends.

"If Penta's contract ended at the end of the year, which it roughly did, then Fenix, you'd have to look up how much time he was off because that's the amount of time they can extend him is the injury time that he was off. So whatever that is, 10 months or whatever, that can be when he can go. I mean, it's possible Tony [Khan] could just say 'go,' but I don't expect it. I don't expect it, not in this wrestling war, not when they just did that thing for July 12...I do not expect any favors from AEW to WWE this week, put it that way," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Rey Fenix sent a message to Penta after his WWE debut

Penta debuted in the global sports entertainment juggernaut on Monday, which is one of the major talking points in the wrestling industry.

Moments after winning his debut contest, Rey Fenix congratulated his brother and expressed his pride in seeing him achieve all his dreams.

"Congratulations bro, Without a doubt MY FAVORITE FIGHTER! You deserve all the best for all you've worked for, the #1 FIGHTER. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU and [zero] FEAR," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when the former International Champion will reunite with Penta in WWE.

