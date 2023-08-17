AEW's strange plan for stars banned from Collision due to CM Punk seemingly revealed

Reports recently claimed that a number of stars were barred from entering AEW Collision due to CM Punk. Recently Dave Meltzer pointed out that numerous names who have a history with Punk were involved with a weird ROH taping.

So far, ROH shows have been taped on Saturdays after AEW Collision. However, ROH was taped last night, and Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, and Colt Cabana all appeared on the show.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer described the taping as "bizarre" and noted that Collision will be taped on Saturday.

“On the taping, Ryan Nemeth wrestled, the main event was Zack Sabre Jr against Christopher Daniels. Colt Cabana appeared as a second for Brandon Cutler, he’s doing a thing where him and Brandon Cutler are together as a unit. All of these guys are never gonna be on Ring of Honor again. They’re introducing all of these guys, Colt Cabana ain’t going on…" (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Despite the reports coming out about CM Punk's involvement in Ryan Nemeth's Collision bearings, insiders now claim this isn't the case. According to Bryan Alvarez, some sources claim management sent the star away.

Bryan Alvarez noted that perhaps the show was moved due to the AEW stars' history with CM punk

Much of the current drama in All Elite Wrestling seemed to have originated with the infamous brawl between Punk and The Elite last year. Many have criticized how Tony Khan has handled the drama since then, and Jim Cornette recently explained how he would have handled the talent.

During the same episode, Alvarez pointed out how all the men have had issues with CM Punk in the past.

"Maybe their matches will always be taped on Wednesdays (the people who have had issues with Punk/have been ‘banned’ from Collision), and the rest of Ring of Honor will be taped on Saturday.”

In response to this, Dave Meltzer pointed out how AEW All In will take place soon and that this could all just have happened to prepare for the promotion's journey to England.