Sources debunk CM Punk's alleged role in AEW Collision barrings - Reports

A number of AEW stars have allegedly been barred from appearing on Collision, and many are pointing fingers at CM Punk. However, according to reports, he isn't responsible.

Reports have recently claimed that Hangman Page, Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, and Matt Hardy were all barred from Collision. All stars notably made comments or were involved in the drama leading up to and including The Brawl Out. Due to this, many assumed the "Real" AEW World Champion was responsible.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez detailed that management could have been responsible for Nemeth's barring and not CM Punk.

"I did hear from people that said that they would not be surprised if, in fact, because of what happened earlier with Ryan Nemeth, that it was in fact management’s call or Tony Khan’s call not to have Hangman come to the building after what happened to Ryan Nemeth." [02:11 onward]

Bryan Alvarez also noted that he spoke to many who believe the same and that management simply didn't want another "Nemeth altercation" with Hangman Page last week.

"I did talk to people who believe that that actually could be true, that Punk had nothing to do with it, and that that decision had been made because of what happened with Nemeth.’" [02:43 onward]

Dave Meltzer claims that independent parties in AEW are frustrated with the ongoing drama

Many AEW fans are still hoping that CM Punk and The Elite enter into a feud down the line and build upon the real-life drama. According to reports, The Young Bucks are avoiding Punk's attempts to reach common ground and build an on-screen storyline.

During the same episode, Dave Meltzer alleged that he recently spoke to sources not affiliated with either side who are frustrated with the Punk/Elite drama.

"I know people that are not affiliated with either side that are very frustrated that this thing continues to happen. Two weeks before the biggest show the company’s ever done [All In] this comes up. It’s the same thing from literally a year and a half ago, and nothing has changed ‘cause nobody has changed. It’s the same-old, same-old." [04:00 onward]

It remains to be seen if the backstage issues plaguing the promotion are over yet or if there will be more altercations in the future. Only time will tell, but it seems that CM Punk might not have as active a role as some believe.

