Latest on if The Elite are interested in working with CM Punk - Reports

AEW continues to buzz with tension as CM Punk and The Elite's feud refuses to die down.

The rivalry began after the post-All Out media scrum last year. Punk openly expressed his issues with Hangman Page, Young Bucks, and Colt Cabana. This led to a backstage confrontation between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

Recently the Former WWE Champion again gained attention by targeting Hangman Page after AEW Collision went off the air. He criticized Page's merchandise sales after seeing a fan's sign supporting the Anxious Millenium Cowboy.

Reports emerged detailing an incident involving Hangman Page, who had originally planned to shoot a promo for Dynamite but was denied entry to the venue and told to record it away.

However there is an new update on situation by Sean Sapp from Fightful's paywall, CM Punk wants to have a discussion with The Elite, but they are declining the request. Meanwhile, Hangman Page is staying quiet and avoiding involvement. He reportedly has been avoiding interactions and hasn't shown interest with Punk for about a year.

There's a belief that Punk might be attempting to get himself into a storyline. On the other hand, people who are close to The Elite express that such situations involving Punk make them want to keep their distance even more.

CM Punk's reaction to his jabs on former AEW World Champion

CM Punk's unleashed unforeseen verbal attacks on the former AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, leaving fans surprised.

Haus of Wrestling reports that the Second City Saint's comments didn't come across how he wanted. They also mentioned that he felt sorry about his remarks later. It's uncertain why Punk felt sorry about his remarks.

Check out Punk's promo on Hangman Page below:

Despite this, he might be willing to reconcile with The Elite, leaving room for a new storyline.

Do you believe there can eventually reconcile between these top stars of AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

