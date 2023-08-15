How does CM Punk really feel about his recent shots at Hangman Page? The answer might surprise you

CM Punk is not exactly known for mincing his words. The unapologetic AEW star recently made some rather harsh remarks about his real-life rival "Hangman" Adam Page, but his reaction after the fact is not what most people would expect of The Second City Saint.

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk and FTR challenged The House of Black for the Trios World Championship. Despite coming up short, CMFTR proceeded to address the Greensboro crowd once the live feed went off the air. Then, the Voice of the Voiceless decided to fire shots at Hangman Page:

"Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys," Punk said. [H/T Fightful]

According to Haus of Wrestling, these comments did not come across as Punk had intended. The publication added that the Chicago native felt bad about these remarks after the fact, which is rather surprising considering Punk's generally unapologetic attitude.

It is unclear whether Punk's dissatisfaction stems from an element of regret or the fact that his delivery was less than stellar. Nonetheless, the media outlet noted that it seems as though The Straight-Edge Superstar is leaving the door open to making amends with The Elite.

CM Punk's beef with Ryan Nemeth explained

When CM Punk returned to AEW on the premiere episode of Collision, he set the wrestling world ablaze with his not-so-sly digs toward The Elite. His "counterfeit bucks" line specifically drew a lot of attention.

One man who was not too pleased about this, however, was Ryan Nemeth, who promptly headed to Twitter to label Punk the "softest man alive." This eventually led to a confrontation between the two, although sources suggest that the situation never escalated to the point of a physical altercation.

Recent reports have indicated that Nemeth has been barred from appearing backstage at Collision tapings. This is seemingly an attempt to mitigate behind-the-scenes drama.

