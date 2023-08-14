Real reason for several AEW stars being sent home this week revealed - Reports

According to multiple reports, several AEW stars have been barred from being present backstage at Collision tapings, being sent home instead. Haus of Wrestling has since provided an update on this situation.

"Hangman" Adam Page was reportedly set to appear backstage at the latest episode of Collision to do a pre-taped interview for the upcoming Dynamite. However, when he arrived in Greensboro, he was told he would have to do the recording elsewhere. This is according to the Wrestling Observer.

Similarly, Fightful reported that Ryan Nemeth was sent home after initially being slated to appear on the latest Collision. Wrestling Observer Radio corroborated this and added that other AEW stars, including Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels, had been in similar situations.

Haus of Wrestling's latest update confirmed that Daniels and Nemeth's exclusion from their initial plans at Collision stems from issues with CM Punk.

Daniels' role in the Brawl Out fiasco from last year is allegedly the reason he is not backstage at Collision. Ace Steel, Punk's good friend, and an AEW producer, has not been allowed backstage in the promotion. CM Punk is said to believe that the same should apply to Daniels.

Concerning Nemeth's situation, Haus of Wrestling confirmed that his Twitter comment about Punk being the "softest man alive" is the reason he was sent excluded from Collision. Punk feels as though Nemeth is willing to unnecessarily cause drama backstage.

As of now, it is unknown whether Punk has anything to do with Adam Page and Matt Hardy not appearing at the show.

CM Punk fires shots at Adam Page after AEW Collision goes off the air

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk and FTR unsuccessfully challenged The House of Black for the World Trios Championships in the show's main event.

After the live feed cut, The Second City Saint addressed the Greensboro crowd, taking the opportunity to fire shots toward "Hangman" Adam Page:

"Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys." (H/T Fightful)

As expected, the post-show promo has gone viral, with everyone in the wrestling world speculating about what this could mean for the promotion going forward.

