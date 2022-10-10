AEW star Jon Moxley reportedly done with major promotion 

If recent reports are anything to go by, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is finished with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

A few days ago, All Elite Wrestling announced that Mox had inked a new five-year exclusive contract extension with the promotion. Apart from wrestling, the deal also included coaching responsibilities. It was also noted that in addition to All Elite Wrestling, the AEW World Champion would only wrestle for the promotion's international partners.

This led to people speculating about Moxley's future with Game Changer Wrestling, where he held the GCW World Title. However, following his title loss to Nick Gage on Saturday night, things have become clear about his future.

Per a report by Fightful Select, Jon Moxley is finished with the promotion for now.

The detailed report also shed light on AEW not being in favor of The Purveyor of Violence wrestling at the GCW Fight Club, but the performer himself insisted on finishing things up. As for AEW stars W. Morrissey and Stokely Hathway, GCW sources revealed they had no say in their involvement or how the match would end.

Furthermore, it was added that Jon Moxley could still work independent dates, but they wouldn't be regular pre-announced ones. Instead, he could make "surprise appearances" here and there as per his new deal with AEW.

Jon Moxley is a busy man in AEW

Since Mox captured the AEW World Title for the third time, fans have been waiting to see him defend it against the company's top stars in dream matches.

One of those will soon come to fruition when he squares off against Hangman Page on the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. The two have engaged in memorable back-and-forth promos in recent weeks, and it's safe to say they could bring the house down once they step inside the squared circle.

AVB @avbiswas Jon Moxley just put Hangman over as his equal as AEW's top guy and then little bro him in the same promo. #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley just put Hangman over as his equal as AEW's top guy and then little bro him in the same promo. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/oDXvKbDVqf

Apart from Page, MJF has also set his sights on the AEW World Title. If Moxley walks away unscathed against Hangman, a match between the former and MJF could become a reality at next month's Full Gear event.

The Salt of the Earth currently holds the Casino Battle Royal chip and can cash in his contendership anytime.

Do you think Mox will ever wrestle in a GCW ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes