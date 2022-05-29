MJF reportedly being called "unprofessional" after no-showing AEW fan event

MJF's behavior ahead of AEW Double or Nothing tomorrow has been deemed unprofessional as per reports.

The Salt of the Earth was scheduled to appear at the AEW Fan Fest meet and greet on Saturday but did not show up. It has also been reported that he has a flight booked to leave Las Vegas, where the pay-per-view is scheduled for tomorrow.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who has been reporting about this entire ordeal, quoted a tweet from a user who questioned if the term "unprofessional" had been used yet to describe Maxwell's recent antics.

He confirmed that the word had, in fact, been used quite "a lot." Here's what Sean had to say:

MJF pointed out an issue within the AEW system

The Salt of the Earth has been at a crossroads with Tony Khan as the two cannot come to an agreement regarding his contract. His deal expires in 2024, and Khan will be looking to keep one of his most popular stars in his promotion.

The former MLW star had recently joined Barstool Rasslin', where he spoke about a problem within AEW management. He stated that former WWE stars who have come into the promotion are making a great deal of money, but he is the one that brings the ratings.

He also thinks that someone in the higher management has an issue with him. Here's what MJF had to say:

"I think there is a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate. I think all these f**king ex-WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money when, quite frankly, they cant sniff my f**king jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I'm on screen, I think they can all go to hell. Somebody in the upper management has a problem with me and it's very obvious if you see what I'm dealing with week to week."

Hopefully, this situation between MJF and AEW will be resolved as soon as possible so the fans can witness more of the 26-year-old in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As things stand, Maxwell's match with Wardlow may or may not take place at Double or Nothing. We will have to tune in tomorrow to see what happens.

